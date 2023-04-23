Himachal: IMD issues yellow alert for three days

Minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded below normal in Himachal as higher reaches continued to experience snowfall even as the weather was clear and sunny in the plains.

Minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded below normal in Himachal as higher reaches continued to experience snowfall even as the weather was clear and sunny in the plains. (PTI File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Light rainfall occurred at isolated places over low and mid hills, while the isolated pockets in higher reaches experienced light snowfall, said Surender Paul, director of the Indian Meteorological Department’s Shimla centre.

The inclement weather conditions are expected to persist in the state, with the Met office forecasting rain or snowfall at isolated places for the next three days.

“A yellow alert has been issued for thunderstorm and lightening in 10 districts, including Bilaspur, Chamba, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, and Una,” he said.

Meanwhile, more than two dozen roads are still blocked for traffic in the state, including two national highways. More than 70 electricity transformers are yet to be restored in remote villages of Chamba, Kinnaur, Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fifty water supply schemes have also been affected due to continuous rain, 49 of which are in Lahaul-Spiti district’s Lahual and Udaipur divisions alone.

He said Keylong, the administrative centre of Lahaul-Spiti district got 3cm of snowfall and Gondla village 6cm snowfall.

Chamba town experienced 15mm of rainfall followed by 7mm in Bharmour and 5mm in Salooni, Gulyani experienced 4mm of rainfall and 3mm each in Dalhousie, Palampur and Manali.

Temprature below normal

Meanwhile, the temperature dropped to below zero degrees in the higher reaches of the state. Keylong was the coldest place with the night temperature recorded at minus 4.1 degree Celsius followed by Kukumseri minus 1.1 degree C and Kalpa 0.8 degree C.

Famous tourist resort of Manali shivered at 4 degree C, Reckong Peo 4.3 degree, Narkanda 4.4 degree, Dalhousie 4.7 degree, Seohbag 5.4 degree, Mashobra 9.1 degree and the state capital Shimla saw a low of 9.9 degree Celsius.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}