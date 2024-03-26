Himachal: With BJP’s agenda at heart, will connect with masses, says Kangana

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who is a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, stated that Mandi is her birthplace. Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who is a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, stated that Mandi is her birthplace. (Birbal Sharma/HT)

She expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve her people and pledged her commitment to their welfare, if chosen. She said the moment holds immense emotional significance for her and her family.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Acknowledging the support she has received, she highlighted the culture of helpfulness within her party. She emphasised her intent to conduct an extensive campaign in Mandi, reaching out to every corner, including small villages and towns, with renewed vigour and determination. “With the BJP’s agenda at heart, we aim to connect with the common man,” she said.

While outlining her priorities, Kangana emphasised her dedication of bringing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s agenda to the grass-roots level. “I am confident in winning through the positive actions of PM Modi and I embark on this journey with humility, drawing support from my family and the people of Mandi,” she said.

Looking towards the future, she reiterated her commitment to PM Modi’s vision of a developed India by 2047, pledging to contribute to this goal. Additionally, she promised to unveil her specific agenda for Mandi in due course, aligning it with the broader vision of progress and development set forth by the Prime Minister.

BJP has demanded a legal action against Congress for their remarks against actor Kangana Ranaut. State secretary Pramod Thakur in his complaint letter to chief electoral officer accused Supriya Shrinate and HS Ahirhave of making derogatory remarks against the actor, which went viral on social media. The complaint further said that not only do these remarks undermine the dignity of a woman; but also violate the Model Code of Conduct.