Himachal: Won’t acquire land forcefully for Jathiya Devi satellite township, says Vikramaditya

Amid growing protest against the proposed Jathiya Devi satellite township, and a unanimous resolution passed by the Bagi gram panchayat, urban development minister Vikramaditya Singh assured that there will be no forced acquisition. Himachal Pradesh public works department minister Vikramaditya Singh. (File)

“The interests of locals of Shimla rural constituency would be given top priority and not even an inch of land would be taken without public consent, said Vikramaditya.

An urban development project was conceptualised at Jathiya Devi with an aim to decongest Shimla. It was conceived by the state government with the approval of the Centre in 2014. The project was to be executed by the Himachal Pradesh Housing and Urban Development Authority (HIMUDA).

In a special gram sabha meeting held on January 10, residents from eight villages--Chalan, Mashla, Kyargi, Shilaila, Patti, Panjari, Odi and Shilu—rejected the acquisition proposal and demanded its immediate withdrawal. The panchayat demanded that the land acquisition process by the Shimla Development Authority (SDA) be cancelled with immediate effect, stating that the move threatens the social, economic and environmental fabric of the rural area.

Clarifying the concerns raised by local gram panchayats, Vikramaditya said resolutions passed by village panchayats opposing forced acquisition would be respected in letter and spirit. “We are in favour of planned development and satellite townships in the state, but development cannot come at the cost of people’s rights. Any land required for the proposed township—nearly 1,200 bighas—will be taken only with the consent of the local villagers,” he asserted.

The minister said HIMUDA has already acquired about 260 bighas of land in the state, including at Jathiya Devi near Shimla, but objections raised by locals in the remaining area are being carefully examined. “This is my constituency and I will not allow any injustice to the local people,” he reiterated.

Highlighting the state government’s development approach, he said equal and balanced development across Himachal Pradesh has been a priority and that he has been striving to fulfil the responsibility entrusted to him by the party high command and chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Eight revenue villages, out of 11 under the Bagi gram panchayat, which falls under the Shimla (Rural) assembly constituency, and a village of adjoining Solan district were selected for land acquisition for the Jathiya Devi township located nearly 4 km from the Shimla Airport.

The first phase of the township proposes 895 residential units across high income group (HIG), medium income group (MIG), low income group (LIG) and economically weaker section (EWS) categories, along with commercial and industrial components over 84.22 hectares, while green and river development zones will cover another 33 hectares.

According to a Social Impact Assessment (SIA) study held in November 2025 on the township, it will span around 249 hectares, of which 35 hectares is government-owned land.

Protecting the fragile Himalayan ecosystem as important as devp

Expressing serious concern over changing climatic patterns and unscientific development, Vikramaditya said that protecting the fragile Himalayan ecosystem was as important as pursuing development, while stressing for “need to strike a balance between infrastructure growth and environmental conservation”.

“Development has no meaning if we fail to safeguard our environment and the planet. All stakeholders whether the Centre, states or political parties must rise above partisan politics and take collective, firm decisions keeping future generations in mind,” the minister added.

State receives major approval under PMGSY-IV: PWD Minister

Public works minister Vikramaditya Singh on Wednesday said that the Government of India has accorded clearance to road projects proposed by Himachal Pradesh under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-IV (PMGSY-IV).

He said that the proposals were examined by the empowered committee in its meeting held on November 4, 2025 and the approval has been granted on the basis of the committee’s recommendations and the compliance report submitted by the state government.

The minister said that a total of 294 road works, covering a length of 1,538.058 kilometres have been approved at a total cost of ₹2,247.24 crore. Out of this, ₹2,019.70 crore would be borne by the ministry of rural development (MoRD), while the state government’s share would be ₹227.54 crore.

He said that among these roads, four have been approved for Bilaspur, 65 for Chamba, two for Hamirpur, 12 for Kangra, eight for Kinnaur, 65 for Kullu, two for Lahaul and Spiti, 23 for Mandi, 97 for Shimla, 11 for Sirmaur, three for Solan and two for Una District.

He expressed his gratitude to the Union government and said that it would pave the way to the state government’s commitment of strengthen rural infrastructure while providing safe, reliable and all-weather road connectivity to the people of the state across Himachal Pradesh.

Modi government’s historic gift to Mandi: Kangana

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut said that the Government of India has approved these road projects which will greatly improve the transportation of agricultural produce, access to healthcare and education, disaster relief and rescue operations, tourism, and local employment opportunities in rural areas

Ranaut said that the Mandi parliamentary constituency suffered extensive damage in recent years due to floods and heavy rainfall, resulting in severe destruction of road connectivity in many areas. At such a time, the sanction of such a large amount by the central government reflects its sensitivity, compassion, and firm commitment towards public welfare.