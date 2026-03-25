Himachal: Zaidi posted as IG Police Academy Shimla

Zahur Haider Zaidi, a 1994-batch officer, has been appointed as inspector general of police (IGP) at the Police Academy Training & Research, Shimla. Zahur Haider Zaidi. (File)

The comes around three months after his life sentence, in a custodial death case, was suspended by the Punjab and Haryana high court.

The case dates back to 2017. One one of the suspects in Gudiya gang rape and murder case--Suraj-- died in police custody during the investigation and Zaidi was an IG rank officials. In January 2025, the CBI court of then special judge Alka Malik sentenced Zaidi along with seven other police officers to life imprisonment for the custodial death. The case was transferred to Chandigarh on high court orders.

While pronouncing its verdict on the case, the HC bench of justice Anoop Chitkara and justice Sukhvinder Kaur noted a lack of motive and the accused officer not being present in police station at the time of the custodial death of Suraj Singh, as pointed out by the IGP in his appeal seeking suspension of his sentence and had suspended the verdict.

Zaidi, after getting relief from the HC, had on March 11 joined at the police headquarters, and was awaiting posting.

The state government has also transferred three other IPS officers in the orders issued on Tuesday. The 2012 batch IPS officer, Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, who was awaiting posting in the department of personnel, has been posted as deputy inspector general of police, traffic, tourist and railways, Shimla.

Gurdev Chand Sharma will serve as deputy inspector general of police (law & order), Shimla.

A 2019 batch IPS officer, Amit Yadav, who was also awaiting posting, has been appointed as Commandant of the 2nd Indian Reserve Battalion at Sakoh in Kangra district. He replaces Ashok Ratan, superintendent of police, Kangra, who was holding the additional charge.