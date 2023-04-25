NRI residents’ body meets CM Sukhu, apprises him of demands

A delegation of the Himachali Pravasi Global Association (HPGA), led by its director Bhagya Chandra, called on chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here on Monday late evening and apprised him about various demands of the association.

A delegation of the Himachal Prawasi Global Association meets chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in Shimla on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The CM commended the efforts of the HPGA to promote the rich culture of Himachal Pradesh outside the country. He said the state government was working on several schemes for Himachalis living abroad in other countries. He urged them to encourage investment in tourism and other sectors in the state and to contribute to its development.

He said the state government would provide all possible logistic support to them for setting up their units in the state and assured them that their demands would be considered sympathetically.

Bhagya Chandra said the HPGA was continuously working to propagate the state’s cultural heritage. Himachalis living in 17 countries are associated with the association, he said. Recently, Himachali products and culture got an overwhelming response from foreigners at the ‘Shining Himachal’ programme organised in Toronto city.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He praised the state government’s efforts to create a favourable environment for non-resident Himachalis living abroad and demanded to set up an NRI commission in Himachal and NRI cell in Himachal secretariat.