Himachal’s Covid cases dropped in November, but deaths spiked

Struggling to recover from the effects of Covid-19, Himachal Pradesh recorded a 38% decline in new cases in November as compared to October. However, the fatalities rose by 16%.

Figures by the health department reveal that the state logged 3,089 fresh cases in November against 5,045 the month before.

On the other hand, the number of deaths rose from 78 to 93 in the same period.

Kangra remains worst hit

Most populous in the hilly state, Kangra district was the worst affected in November, recording 1,091 new infections. But, these were 40% lower than 1,842 cases in October.

In terms of fatalities, it saw a 17% spike between the two months, with the figure rising from 40 to 47.

With 15 deaths, Hamirpur was second in the list, followed by Mandi where 13 patients died in November. Nine people died in Una, seven in Shimla, and one each in Bilaspur and Kinnaur.

Among the 12 districts, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur recorded an increase in the new infections. A total of 350 people tested positive in Shimla, compared to 319 in October. Similarly, Solan logged 144 new cases, while the number was 100 last month. Sirmaur saw the figure climbing from three to nine.

The tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti recorded only seven new cases during this period.

102 fresh cases today

The state recorded 102 fresh infections on Tuesday. Mandi led with 32 cases, followed by Kangra with 30, Hamirpur with 16, Shimla with 10, Una six, Bilaspur five and Solan three. One person succumbed to the virus in Bilaspur.

With this, the state’s total case tally has reached 2,27,195, while 3,831 people have died. Kangra district is leading with 51,909 cases, followed by Mandi (31,915) and Shimla (27,899).

Currently, the state’s daily positivity rate is 1.7%, while the recovery rate is nearly 98%. After 2,22,513 recoveries, 834 are still battling the infection.

State nears 100% vaccination target

Having inoculated 51 lakh people with the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine, Himachal Pradesh is nearing the target of 100% second dose coverage. As per 2011 census, over 55 lakh people are eligible for the vaccine in the state.

Earlier, the state had set a deadline of November 30 to achieve the target, but later extended it to December 3.