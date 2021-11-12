Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Himachal: Trekking banned in high-altitude mountain passes
chandigarh news

Himachal: Trekking banned in high-altitude mountain passes

Kangra district of Himachal has around a dozen mountain passes across the Dhauladhar mountain range, which are widely used by gaddi shepherds to cross over to either side with their herds; however, trekking can be dangerous even in summer due to the capricious weather
Except Thamsar Pass that connects Himachal’s Bara Bhangal village of Baijanth subdivision with Bir all other mountain passes lead to Chamba district. Many tourists enjoy trekking on the passes.
Published on Nov 12, 2021 02:05 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala

After back-to-back tragedies in Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts, the Kangra district administration has banned trekking on mountain passes at a height of at least 3,000m above sea level.

“In the wake of recent tragedies in Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti, trekking on mountain passes (3,000m and above) in Kangra district will remain prohibited till further orders,” said Kangra deputy commissioner Nipun Jindal. The orders were issued under sections of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Kangra has around a dozen mountain passes across the Dhauladhar mountain range, which are widely used by gaddi shepherds to cross over to either side with their herds. Some of the passes at an altitude of 3,000m and above are Baleni Pass (3,710m), Minkiani Pass (4,298m), Gaj Pass (4,140m), Bhim Ghasutri (4,580m), Inderhara (4,374m), Kundli Pass (4,550m), Toral Pass (4,575m), Talang Pass (4,250m), Singhar Pass (4,315m), Waru Pass (3,850m), Jalsu Pass (3,600m) and Thamsar Pass (4,750m).

Except Thamsar Pass that connects Bara Bhangal village of Baijanth subdivision with Bir all other passes lead to Chamba district.

Trekking on these passes is extremely dangerous even in summers due to unpredictable weather, mist and high-velocity winds.

Mountain tragedies

RELATED STORIES

On September 12-13, three trekkers had died near Manimahesh Lake in Chamba, while trekkers were killed and 15 others were rescued on the Manali-Khamengar Pass in Lahaul-Spiti district the next week. Seven trekkers had died after being caught in a snowstorm over the Lamkhaga Pass that connects Uttarkashi in Uttrakhand with Chhitkul in Kinnaur. On October 25, three trekkers were killed in a snowstorm on Buran Pass while trekking from Rohru to Sangla in Kinnaur. Seven of their companions were rescued alive.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
National Education Day
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Padma Shri
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 4
India's Covid-19 tally
Pakistan vs Australia Semi Final 2 Live Cricket Score
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP