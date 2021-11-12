Himachal: Trekking banned in high-altitude mountain passes

After back-to-back tragedies in Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts, the Kangra district administration has banned trekking on mountain passes at a height of at least 3,000m above sea level.

“In the wake of recent tragedies in Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti, trekking on mountain passes (3,000m and above) in Kangra district will remain prohibited till further orders,” said Kangra deputy commissioner Nipun Jindal. The orders were issued under sections of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Kangra has around a dozen mountain passes across the Dhauladhar mountain range, which are widely used by gaddi shepherds to cross over to either side with their herds. Some of the passes at an altitude of 3,000m and above are Baleni Pass (3,710m), Minkiani Pass (4,298m), Gaj Pass (4,140m), Bhim Ghasutri (4,580m), Inderhara (4,374m), Kundli Pass (4,550m), Toral Pass (4,575m), Talang Pass (4,250m), Singhar Pass (4,315m), Waru Pass (3,850m), Jalsu Pass (3,600m) and Thamsar Pass (4,750m).

Except Thamsar Pass that connects Bara Bhangal village of Baijanth subdivision with Bir all other passes lead to Chamba district.

Trekking on these passes is extremely dangerous even in summers due to unpredictable weather, mist and high-velocity winds.

Mountain tragedies

On September 12-13, three trekkers had died near Manimahesh Lake in Chamba, while trekkers were killed and 15 others were rescued on the Manali-Khamengar Pass in Lahaul-Spiti district the next week. Seven trekkers had died after being caught in a snowstorm over the Lamkhaga Pass that connects Uttarkashi in Uttrakhand with Chhitkul in Kinnaur. On October 25, three trekkers were killed in a snowstorm on Buran Pass while trekking from Rohru to Sangla in Kinnaur. Seven of their companions were rescued alive.