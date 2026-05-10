...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Dharamshala eyes big tourist influx with four IPL matches this month

Tourism stakeholders expect a rise in visitors as the Punjab Kings will play three matches at the city’s picturesque stadium — against Delhi Capitals (May 11), against Mumbai Indians (May 14) and against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (May 17).

Published on: May 10, 2026 06:14 am IST
By Dar Ovais, Dharamshala
Advertisement

The tourism and hospitality industry in Dharamshala, which was reeling under a lean patch in winters, is likely to get a boost as four Indian Premier League (IPL) matches will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) stadium this time.

The tourism and hospitality industry in Dharamshala, which was reeling under a lean patch in winters, is likely to get a boost as four Indian Premier League (IPL) matches will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) stadium this time. (HT File)

Tourism stakeholders expect a rise in visitors as the Punjab Kings will play three matches at the city’s picturesque stadium — against Delhi Capitals (May 11), against Mumbai Indians (May 14) and against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (May 17). The Dharamshala stadium is the adopted home ground of Punjab Kings and the team has already arrived in the town on Thursday. This year, HPCA stadium will also host the Qualifier 1 match on May 26.

Hotel occupancy, which is hovering around 30% at present, is also expected to see a significant increase during the period.

Dharamshala Hotel Association president Ashwani Bamba said hotel occupancy will go up as more visitors are expected to arrive in the town. “The four star and above hotels are already packed and 3-star hotels in lower Dharamshala are also booked. When all these hotels are packed, other hotels also get bookings, especially during match days,” he said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dar Ovais

Dar Ovais is the Dharamshala-based correspondent in the Himachal Pradesh bureau of Hindustan Times. He covers politics, tourism, Tibetan affairs and environmental issues.

dharamshala punjab kings tourism industry
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Dharamshala eyes big tourist influx with four IPL matches this month
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Dharamshala eyes big tourist influx with four IPL matches this month
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.