Dharamshala eyes big tourist influx with four IPL matches this month

The tourism and hospitality industry in Dharamshala, which was reeling under a lean patch in winters, is likely to get a boost as four Indian Premier League (IPL) matches will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) stadium this time.

The tourism and hospitality industry in Dharamshala, which was reeling under a lean patch in winters, is likely to get a boost as four Indian Premier League (IPL) matches will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) stadium this time. (HT File)

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Tourism stakeholders expect a rise in visitors as the Punjab Kings will play three matches at the city’s picturesque stadium — against Delhi Capitals (May 11), against Mumbai Indians (May 14) and against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (May 17). The Dharamshala stadium is the adopted home ground of Punjab Kings and the team has already arrived in the town on Thursday. This year, HPCA stadium will also host the Qualifier 1 match on May 26.

Hotel occupancy, which is hovering around 30% at present, is also expected to see a significant increase during the period.

Dharamshala Hotel Association president Ashwani Bamba said hotel occupancy will go up as more visitors are expected to arrive in the town. “The four star and above hotels are already packed and 3-star hotels in lower Dharamshala are also booked. When all these hotels are packed, other hotels also get bookings, especially during match days,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} “Hotel occupancy is expected to be more than 45% during the match days, while on weekends it may go beyond 60%. Hotels even up to areas like Chamunda and Palampur get bookings during IPL matches in Dharamshala,” Bamba added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Hotel occupancy is expected to be more than 45% during the match days, while on weekends it may go beyond 60%. Hotels even up to areas like Chamunda and Palampur get bookings during IPL matches in Dharamshala,” Bamba added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Hoteliers said that this year, the winter tourism season did not see a significant tourist footfall in Dharamshala. Later, occupancy saw a little uptick in March. However, during April, the occupancy was only nearly 25%. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hoteliers said that this year, the winter tourism season did not see a significant tourist footfall in Dharamshala. Later, occupancy saw a little uptick in March. However, during April, the occupancy was only nearly 25%. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Tour and travel businesses are also expecting an increase in business during the match days. Kangra district president of the joint action committee of the All Himachal Taxi Association Varun Thakur said they expect an increase in tourists from nearby states and strong business during the matches. “This is already the tourist season and the IPL matches will further boost the inflow. The Qualifier 1 match on May 26 is going to be important and it will draw more cricket lovers to the town,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tour and travel businesses are also expecting an increase in business during the match days. Kangra district president of the joint action committee of the All Himachal Taxi Association Varun Thakur said they expect an increase in tourists from nearby states and strong business during the matches. “This is already the tourist season and the IPL matches will further boost the inflow. The Qualifier 1 match on May 26 is going to be important and it will draw more cricket lovers to the town,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Dar Ovais ...Read More Dar Ovais is the Dharamshala-based correspondent in the Himachal Pradesh bureau of Hindustan Times. He covers politics, tourism, Tibetan affairs and environmental issues. Read Less

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