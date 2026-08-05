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Himalayan Serow makes camera debut in Dalhousie

The Himalayan Serow is classified as Vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List due to ongoing population declines driven by habitat loss, fragmentation, and hunting. It is also the state animal of Mizoram

Updated on: Aug 5, 2026, 09:04:41 IST
By Dar Ovais, Dharamshala
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For the first time, the elusive Himalayan Serow (Capricornis thar) has been recorded on camera in the western end of the Dhauladhar range in Dalhousie, Chamba district, Himachal, officials said on Tuesday.

The Himalayan Serow recorded in camera. (Screenshot)
The Himalayan Serow recorded in camera. (Screenshot)

The rare animal was recorded on video in the Dalhousie catchment forests adjoining the Kalatop-Khajjiar Wildlife Sanctuary, during a routine forest patrol by field staff on Sunday. Officials said the animal was earlier believed to be extinct in the high-altitude forests at the western end of the Dhauladhar range. “The video provides the first confirmed visual record of the animal in the region. Though locals spoke about its presence in the Kalatop Khajjiar wildlife sanctuary and adjoining areas, there was no photographic evidence,” said divisional forest officer (DFO), Dalhousie, Kuldip Singh Jamwal.

The Himalayan Serow is classified as Vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List due to ongoing population declines driven by habitat loss, fragmentation, and hunting. It is also the state animal of Mizoram.

Jamwal said the video documentation of the Himalayan Serow from the Dalhousie catchment area is a significant milestone for wildlife conservation in the region. This record highlights the rich biodiversity of the forests under the Dalhousie Forest Division and reinforces the need for continued scientific monitoring and habitat protection. “Such findings strengthen our understanding of wildlife distribution in the Western Himalaya and will support future conservation and management initiatives. The Forest Department remains committed to conserving these ecologically important landscapes through research, monitoring, and community participation,” Jamwal said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dar Ovais

Dar Ovais is the Dharamshala-based correspondent in the Himachal Pradesh bureau of Hindustan Times. He covers politics, tourism, Tibetan affairs and environmental issues.

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