Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Hindu outfit demands arrest of actors Jassie Gill, Surbhi Jyoti for hurting religious sentiments
chandigarh news

Hindu outfit demands arrest of actors Jassie Gill, Surbhi Jyoti for hurting religious sentiments

Published on Oct 04, 2021 02:58 AM IST
Jassie Gill and Surbhi Jyoti have headlined the web series ‘Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai?’in which the protesters alleged that derogatory language was being used against Hindu gods. (HT PHOTO )
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Leaders of a Hindu outfit, Shri Hindu Takht, on Sunday said they will fast unto death until actors Jassie Gill and Surbhi Jyoti, who have headlined the web series Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai? were arrested for hurting religious sentiments.

Alleging that the actors had used derogatory language against Hindu gods in the web series, they threatened to block traffic at the at Jagraon Bridge on October 5, unless action was taken against them. The protesters said they had filed a complaint against the actors around 15 days ago, following which an enquiry was marked to the additional deputy commissioner of police (investigation) Rupinder Kaur Bhatti. However, even after two weeks the police did not initiate an investigation.

Shri Hindu Takht state president Varun Mehta said, “Rohit Bhutto district president of the organisation had staged fast unto death against police action and if action was not taken, they will intensify the protest.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Farmers to protest outside DM offices across country today against Lakhimpur incident: SKM

Procurement begins, but no end to worries of farmers in Haryana

Channi says rulebook will decide new police chief after Sidhu rakes up issue again

People of Punjab won’t forgive Amarinder if he quits Congress: Minister Raja Warring
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP