Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / His sacrifice didn’t go in vain, says son of Ludhiana man who died at Singhu protest site
chandigarh news

His sacrifice didn’t go in vain, says son of Ludhiana man who died at Singhu protest site

Family says 52-year-old was worried ever since new laws were passed and was actively participating in the agitation at fuel stations owned by Reliance
Bhag Singh of Baddowal village in Ludhiana died due to cardiac arrest during the farmers’ protest at the Singhu border near Delhi on December 10 last year.
Published on Nov 20, 2021 02:29 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Reghubir Singh (52), son of Bhag Singh of Baddowal village, who died due to cardiac arrest during the farmers’ protest at the Singhu border near Delhi on December 10 last year, says the soul of his father would finally get peace with the repeal of the three farm laws.

The family got the news of the central government’s announcement when it was busy planning to observe Bhag Singh’s first death anniversary. “I believe that the almighty has addressed our prayers and my father’s sacrifice has not gone in vain,” says Reghubir.

“My father was worried ever since the new laws were passed and was actively participating in the agitation at fuel stations owned by Reliance. He was in the first jatha that had reached the Singhu border on November 26 last year. He told us that one of the family members would serve at the protest site till the agitation continues. My brother Gurpreets serving the people visiting Singhu,” he added.

The family owns 7-acre land.

