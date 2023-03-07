Hisar BJP leader duped of 85 lakh on pretext of job offer to his wife in Haryana

The Hisar police have booked three persons for allegedly duping a BJP leader of ₹85 lakh in lieu of providing a registrar job to his wife at Hisar’s Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology.

Hisar police have booked three persons under sections 420 and 406 of the Indian penal code and started an investigation into the matter.

In his complaint to the police, BJP local leader Piyush Mehta said the Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology had sought applications for the post of a registrar in 2018.

“My wife had applied for the registrar post and Anil Chopra, his brother Ashok Chopra and nephew Geetansh demanded ₹95 lakh in lieu of assuring a job to his wife. The trio claimed they had required influence and enjoy proximity with the government. I paid them ₹50 lakh in cash and transferred ₹35 lakh to their accounts. Then, I demanded the amount back after my wife was not selected. They returned ₹10 lakh. When I asked them to repay the remaining amount, they started abusing me and beat me up,” the complainant added.

Women’s Day: Haryana CM to attend event in Karnal

KARNAL The Haryana government will organise a state-level programme to mark International Women’s Day in Karnal on March 10 and the chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will be the chief guest.

Giving this information, additional deputy commissioner Vaishali Sharma said that the programme will be organised at the New Grain Market in Karnal. Around 10,000 women from across the state are expected to reach Karnal.

ADC held a meeting with the officials of concerned departments in Karnal and gave the required instructions for the smooth conduct of the event.

Woman found dead in Hisar

Rohtak: A 48-year-old woman, who had gone to the washroom outside her house in Hisar’s Gangwa village was found dead under mysterious circumstances, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. The woman was identified as Ram Murti and she was staying with her husband Sant Lal. The woman’s husband said his wife had gone to the washroom but she did not return.

“ When I went outside, she was found dead in the washroom. The gold and silver ornaments were missing from my wife’s body,” Sant Lal added.

Hisar SP Lokender Singh said the woman’s body was sent for post-mortem examination and an investigation is on.

10 camels crammed in container truck rescued, 1 arrested

Nuh The Haryana Police has rescued 10 camels crammed inside a container truck and following a chase arrested a man on the charge of animal smuggling from Salamba village, officials said on Monday.

According to them, four other alleged animal smugglers managed to flee and a hunt is on to nab them.

A team of officials from Sadar Nuh police station, while on patrol, got information late on Sunday night about the camel smugglers in Salamba village with a container truck loaded with camels for slaughter.

Based on the information, the police team put barricades on Chandeni road. No sooner than the container truck was stopped, all the five accused took to their heels. In the ensuing chase, Salim was arrested while Ikram, Aslam, Jameel and Fajru fled under the cover of darkness, police said.

While Salim is a native of Uttar Pradesh, the other four are residents of the Nuh district.

When police opened the container, 10 camels were found crammed in it, a police official said, adding an FIR has been registered against the accused under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.