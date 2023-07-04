Hisar official under scanner for not acting against fraud accused

Divisional employment officer (DLO), Rohtak, who also holds the charge of Hisar office, has come under scanner for ignoring the orders of director, employment department, Panchkula, to take action against a man who allegedly cheated a government department on the basis of fake documents.

Sonam Goyal, the DLO Rohtak, who also holds the charge of Hisar could not be reached for comments despite repeated phone calls and text messages. (HT File)

As per sources, the director had issued orders to the Hisar DLO to get a cheating FIR registered against accused Naresh Kumar Gunpal of Balak village on April 24. However, the employment official did not take any action and dilly-dallied the issue for certain reasons.

According to information, Gunpal was employed with the Hisar police department from August 2017 to April 2018, through the employment department’s Saksham scheme. Simultaneously, he was also a regular student of the LLB second year at Gyan Vidhi PG college in Bikaner, Rajasthan, located approximately 350 kilometres from Hisar. He also pursued B.Ed from Shanti Niketan College of Education, Ladwa village, Hisar, during the session 2016-2018, for which he drew a scholarship of about ₹94,600 from the welfare department.

After an employment department official’s tip-off, departmental inquiry found him guilty of taking benefit of two government schemes – from the employment department as well as the welfare department – and at the same time, also studying LLB in Bikaner.

Notably, he had also got enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana (BCPH) in 2019. Later, upon finding that Gunpal had furnished a false affidavit, the BCPH suspended his licence on January 12, 2022.

An official of the department informed that Gunpal had filed several applications under the RTI Act to get information and also filed the complaints against the officials. He tried to pressure the officials after they found him on the wrong foot. The DLO could also be under pressure from him, said an official.

