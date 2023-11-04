Hisar school dean booked for misbehaving with students

Hisar police have registered a zero first information report (FIR) against the dean of a reputed private school for allegedly misbehaving with students during their trip in Rajasthan’s Udaipur.

Hisar police have registered a zero first information report (FIR) against the dean of a reputed private school for allegedly misbehaving with students during their trip in Rajasthan's Udaipur.

The director of the school in Hisar was also booked in the FIR for trying to bury the issue and asking teachers and students to remain mum on the alleged incident.

The agitated parents on Friday locked the main gate of the private school and demanded the arrest of the dean, who is at large. The school is owned by the wife of a senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader.

Hisar civil lines SHO Nirmala said that as many as 71 students of a reputed school in Hisar had gone on a trip to Udaipur in Rajasthan on October 28.

“Ten teachers, including six female teachers, had also gone on the trip. The students alleged that the dean started misbehaving with them in the bus. The students claimed that the dean had barged into their hotel room in Udaipur on the night of October 29 and started misbehaving with them in their rooms,” the SHO added.

The parents alleged that the dean had given some medicines to four students and they fell unconscious.

“Before that, the dean took-off their clothes and started behaving in an unruly manner. Three students’ health deteriorated, following which they were rushed to a hospital in Udaipur on October 30. The dean had fled the spot. Then our wards contacted school director, who assured the students that she will personally meet them. The director had mounted pressure on teachers to stay mum on the issue and continued the trip for two more days,” the parents said in the complaint to the police.

Hisar civil lines police station SHO Nirmala said that the dean and director were booked under Sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 10 of the POCSO Act and the case has been transferred to Udaipur police as the incident took place there.

Group director of the institution said that the dean has been sacked after this issue came to their domain and a committee has been formed at the school-level to talk with students, parents and teacher over this issue. “If any other teacher’s involvement is found, strict action will be initiated,” the group director added.

