Hisar shivers at 1.6°C

ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh
Dec 13, 2024 08:42 AM IST

Haryana’s Hisar reeled under severe cold as the mercury dropped to 1.6 degrees Celsius on Thursday as biting chill prevailed at many places in the state and neighbouring Punjab.

People seen out on a cold morning at New Delhi Railway Station in New Delhi on Thursday. (Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)
According to the meteorological department’s daily weather report, among other places in Haryana, Karnal reeled under biting cold recording a minimum of 3.6 deg C.

The minimum temperatures were recorded well below normal limits at other places in Haryana.

The maximum temperatures hovered between 19-22 degrees Celsius at most places in the two states on Thursday.

Rohtak recorded a low of 4.4 degrees Celsius, Sirsa 4 degrees Celsius while Ambala’s low settled at 7.8 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of Haryana and Punjab, also experienced a cold night, recording a temperature of 4.7 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Faridkot recorded a low of 3 degrees Celsius, Pathankot 4.3 degrees Celsius, Bathinda 4.6 degrees Celsius and Patiala 4.5 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar recorded a low of 5 degrees Celsius while Ludhiana’s minimum settled at 6.2 degrees Celsius.

