Hisar teacher murder case: Locals allege delay in arrest of accused

Nearly 15 days after a Hisar school teacher was allegedly found murdered at her Sector-13 house in Hisar, residents on Friday staged a protest here demanding the immediate arrest of the victim’s husband, who has been allegedly absconding since the incident.

The victim was allegedly strangled to death with an electric press wire inside her house in Sector-13 on May 1, following which the accused fled. (HT Photo for representation)

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According to police, the 36-year-old victim was a school teacher. She was allegedly strangled to death with an electric press wire inside her house in Sector-13 on May 1, following which the accused fled. The victim’s brother alleged that her husband, along with other family members, was involved in the murder.

On Friday, residents staged a protest against the police administration, alleging delay in the arrest of the accused. They warned that if the accused was not arrested soon, they would launch an indefinite protest outside the Hisar mini secretariat.

However, police claimed that around 25 police personnel had been deployed to trace the accused, whose last location was reportedly found in Delhi. According to Hisar superintendent of police Siddhant Jain, six teams of approximately 30 personnel have been searching CCTV footages, locations across multiple cities since the incident. “We are using all resources including technical intelligence. We will apprehend the accused soon,” he said.

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