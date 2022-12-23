Hisar villagers give 31 lakh to man who lost sarpanch polls for his service to society

: In a perfect example of brotherhood, the residents of Budha Khera village in Hisar on Wednesday honoured a fellow villager, who unsuccessfully contested for the post of sarpanch during the elections for the panchayati raj institutions held last month, and gave him ₹ 31.31 lakh in cash for his service to society.

The candidate, Subhash Nambardar, who is known for promoting brotherhood had lost the sarpanch election to Sukhwinder Badhu by 157 votes. The villagers organised a function to felicitate him for standing by the people through thick and thin.

Former village sarpanch Shamsher Karwasra said Nambardar is a social man and he has been working for the society for the last many years.

“We organised this function to extend support to him and tell him that he is a hero. We told him not to be disheartened by the poll results,” he added.

Subhash Nambardar thanked the villagers for bestowing love upon him.

“I will always be indebted by the love given by co-villagers. I will not keep any indifferences with the winning nominee,” he added.

Nambardar said he will utilise the amount given by villagers in providing sports items to youths, books for students and constructing some streets, besides making some small water tanks and ponds in the village.

Zila parishad chairman election postponed

The election to select zila parishad chairman and vice-chairman in Hisar was postponed today after all the winning members remained absent. According to information, rulling BJP was making last ditch efforts to elect its chairman but they could garner support of 8 zila parishad winning nominees out of the 30 in Hisar. However, the BJP’s junior alliance partner Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) is also making attempts to win the chairman poll. JJP has more support than the BJP as of now.

