Hisar woman mountaineer seeks job from govt

India’s fastest Everest-Lhotse woman climber Reena Bhatti, a resident of Hisar, has appealed to the Haryana government to provide her financial support and Class 1 job while considering her achievements. The climber has written a letter to Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini to provide her financial support and Class 1 job while considering her achievements (HT File)

Coming from a humble background from Balak village in Hisar, Reena, daughter of a mechanic, has created history by scaling more than 20 peaks including world’s highest in just 5 years, setting a record.

Sharing her success, Reena Bhatti said that she has completed the Everest-Lhotse expedition in record time – scaling Mount Everest (the world’s highest peak) and Mount Lhotse (the world’s fourth-highest peak) in just 20.5 hours, becoming the fastest Indian female mountaineer.

“I made several national records and brought laurels to the state. I became the first Indian woman to scale Mount Elbrus, Europe’s highest peak (West 5,642 meters, and East – 5,621 meters) from both sides in 24 hours on August 15, 2022, and hoisted the Tricolour there. Moreover, I am the first Indian woman to climb the Snow Leopard Peak in Kyrgyzstan,” she added.

The Hisar woman further said that she has also conquered the two highest peaks, Mount Kang Yatse (6,270 meters, 20,570 feet) and Mount Dzo Jongo (West face - 6,240 meters), in 70 hours, hoisting the Indian flag atop both.

“I am also the first woman from the state to climb Mount Ama Dablam, the most technical peak in the world located in Nepal, within just 5 days, hoisting the Indian flag there as well,” she added.

The woman mountaineer claimed to make a world record for making 10,000 push-ups during the Depression Against Running event.

The climber has written a letter to Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini saying that in May 2024, she has climbed both Everest and Lhotse back-to-back, setting a new national record within 20.5 hours and became India’s fastest female mountaineer to do so.

“During this journey, I also achieved the incredible feat of climbing more than 20 peaks, which stands as a national record.

I humbly request that in light of my achievements; I be granted an A-grade government job and financial assistance. After scaling more than 20 peaks, including setting the record as the fastest Indian woman to climb Everest, I believe I’ve made my state proud. Just as you have been making progressive decisions for the welfare of daughters across the state, I am hopeful that you will also recognise and support my contributions and accomplishments,” she added.