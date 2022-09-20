Hit-and-run accident in Chandigarh: Biker succumbs to injuries

Two days after a man’s bike was hit by a car in Sector 25, he succumbed to his injuries at PGIMER on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Mandeep, a resident of New Indira Colony, Manimajra. His friend, Manish, who was riding pillion, sustained injuries.

An FIR has been lodged based on the statement of one Birjinder Kumar. He told police that he had gone to his relative’s house in Sector 25 on September 17, where Mandeep and Manish were also present.

He said that at about 10 pm, Manish and Mandeep were returning home on their bike and he was behind them on another motorcycle. He added that when they were near the rally ground in Sector 25, a car hit the duo’s motorcycle and fled from the spot.

The injured were rushed to GMSH-16, from where Mandeep was referred to PGIMER where he died during treatment.

A case has been registered against an unidentified car driver for causing death by negligence and reckless driving.

