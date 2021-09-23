Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Hit-and-run accidents snuff out three lives in Mohali
chandigarh news

Hit-and-run accidents snuff out three lives in Mohali

Police said 62-year-old Raghuveer Singh, a resident of Ghadua village, Kharar, died after a speeding car hit him while crossing a road on foot
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 02:58 AM IST
Three hit-and-run accidents left two motorcyclists and a pedestrian dead in Mohali district. (HT Photo/for representation only)

Three people were killed in different hit-and-run accidents in the district over the past 24 hours.

Police said 62-year-old Raghuveer Singh, a resident of Ghadua village, Kharar, died after a speeding car hit him while crossing a road on foot.

Investigating officer Balveer Singh said he was rushed to a private hospital in Sector 71, but was declared brought dead.

In a similar accident on the Kurali Road in Kharar, a speeding vehicle claimed the life of 42-year-old Mahinder Kumar.

Kumar, a resident of Bhukhdi Colony, Kharar, worked as a contractor with the water supply department in Phase 6.

The accident took place when he was riding his motorcycle from work to home on Tuesday evening. He was declared brought dead at Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32, Chandigarh.

Investigating officer Harminder Singh said they were checking the CCTV footage at the accident site to trace the vehicle.

In the third case, a 40-year-old Nepal resident was killed in Sector 87 on Tuesday night.

The deceased, Vishal, worked as a watchman in a housing society in Sector 97. He was going to work on his motorcycle when a speeding car hit him. Doctors at PGIMER pronounced him brought dead.

The unidentified car drivers in all three cases have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

