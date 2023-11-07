Hit-and-run mishaps claim two lives in Mohali

A senior citizen and a 36-year-old woman died in the past 24 hours in Mohali owing to separate hit-and-run road accidents.

(iStock)

The woman, identified as Rekha Rani, 36, was waiting for her husband outside her office on November 3, when she was hit by a speeding car in Gholu Majra, Dera Bassi. She worked as a security guard in a private company.

Around 5.35 pm, when he reached Rani’s office, a rashly driven Maruti Suzuki Ertica hit her, leaving her seriously injured, her husband Dinesh Kumar told police.

She was rushed to a private hospital in Dera Bassi, where she succumbed to her injuries on Sunday after battling for life for three days.

Mohali police booked the unidentified car driver under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In another case, a 62-year-old man died after a speeding truck collided with his scooter near the Dera Bassi flyover in the Ambala-Chandigarh highway on Sunday.

Nitin of Panchkula told police that his father-in-law, Pooran Singh, was on his way to Panchkula, when a truck coming from Dera Bassi side hit his motorcycle, killing him on the spot.

Dera Bassi police have launched a probe to nab the absconding truck driver, Mehnga Singh of Patiala, after registering a case.

