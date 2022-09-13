Hoax bomb threat to Amritsar school: 2 held

The police on Monday arrested two persons for allegedly making a hoax bomb threat to Spring Dale Senior School on the Fatehgarh Churian road. The incident came to light after the school management approached the city police with a screenshot of WhatsApp threatening to blow up the school on September 14. DCP (investigation) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar said, “During the investigation, we found that this message was created by two Class 10 students. The students wanted to cancel their exams by spreading fake terror.” He said they have arrested both students’ fathers on whose name the SIM cards were used.

Other short stories

Punjab to solarise 1 lakh tubewells

Chandigarh The Punjab government on Monday decided to run one lakh tubewells on solar energy. Minister for new and renewable energy sources Aman Arora said the project will save around ₹200 crore annually on account of power subsidy. He said PEDA has already invited e-bids for the selection of solar power generators (SPGs) for feeder-level solarisation of 25,000-grid-connected agriculture pumps.

PSPCL to fill 2,000 vacant posts of assistant linemen

Chandigarh The Punjab Government on Monday decided to fill 2,000 posts of assistant linemen in Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL). Power minister Harbhajan Singh said the PSPCL had invited online applications for 1,690 posts of assistant linemen through earlier advertisement but now the advertisement has been revised to increase the number of these posts to 2,000. He said that a helpline number 96461-15646 has been set by the power department.

Taxation dept’s enforcement wing registers 63% increase in recovery

Chandigarh Finance, planning, excise and taxation minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Monday said the enforcement wing (state GST) of the state taxation department has registered an increase of 63.7% with the recovery of ₹101.38 crore in the first five months of the current financial year against ₹61.92 crore recovered during the same period last year. Cheema said the taxation department has been undertaking various activities to make people aware about the timely payment of the GST.

Wheat seeds to farmers: Minister reviews preparations

Chandigarh Agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Monday reviewed the preparations to provide quality wheat seeds to the farmers during the upcoming season. He said that earlier in order to get the benefit of the subsidy on wheat seed, farmers had to go through a long process as they had to register online after getting verification from the lambardar /sarpanch.

Punjab starts evaluation of pre-primary class students

Chandigarh For all-round development of pre-primary class students at the early stage, the Punjab government has started evaluation of different facets of their personality, said education minister Harjot Singh Bains. He said that the first assessment of the pre-primary (LKG and UKG) students will be held from September 12 to 27 by the SCERT and instructions in this regard have been issued to all officials and teachers of primary schools. He said that it has been made mandatory to inform the parents about the assessment of every child.

Compile data of outsourced employees: Cheema

Chandigarh Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Monday issued directions to compile data of the total number of outsourced employees and their contractors and outsourcing agencies in all the departments of the Punjab government. In a meeting with the Theka Mulazam Sangharsh Morcha here, the finance minister discussed their issues and demands with the officials concerned on the spot so that appropriate solutions could be worked out at the earliest.

Labourers start 3-day protest near CM’s house

Sangrur : The joint front of rural and farm labourers started a three-day protest near chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence here on Monday. They have blocked the Sangrur-Patiala road. Thousands of men and women from across the state participated in the protest. Their major demands include work for every family member under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act 2005 (MGNREGA), ₹700 as minimum daily wages for all types of work, the third part of common panchayat land on lease, and possession of land allotted to Dalits.