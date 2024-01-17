Hockey player Ajit Singh Gill, Singapore’s oldest Olympian, dies at 95

close_game
ByPress Trust of India, Singapore
Jan 17, 2024 08:56 AM IST

Ajit Singh Gill, who competed in the 1956 Melbourne Games, is survived by his 92-year-old wife Surjit Kaur, five children, 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, The Straits Times newspaper reported.

Singapore’s oldest Olympian and former national hockey player of Indian-origin, Ajit Singh Gill, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 95 after battling end-stage renal failure, according to a media report.

Gill, who competed in the 1956 Melbourne Games, is survived by his 92-year-old wife Surjit Kaur, five children, 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, The Straits Times newspaper reported.

His family and friends in the sports community remember him as a sport-loving man whose kind and indefatigable spirit inspired many.

His eldest son Dr Mel Gill, who is a psychologist, said that his father fractured his hip last February after a fall but “healed sufficiently in three months”. However, his health deteriorated later on owing to renal failure.

Singapore National Olympic Council president Grace Fu said she was saddened by the news of Gill’s death.

Extending her condolences to his family, she said: “Ajit was the quintessential sportsman of his time... he remained active in Singapore sports after his competitive sporting career and participated in many activities. He will be greatly missed.” Noting that Gill was then one of two surviving members of the 1956 Olympic team, Singapore Hockey Federation president Mathavan Devadas said: “I’d known him for over 50 years since he was a school teacher. He was an iconic figure. He was someone who, even into his 90s, was very active, still playing golf and he would always be available to come for events, to talk to players and share his experiences – he was an inspiration.”

