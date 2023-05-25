Two dronwed in Ambala: Anil Vij gives 2 lakh each to families of victims

A day after two boys drowned in a water treatment plant near Jandali area in Ambala Cantonment, home minister and local MLA Anil Vij granted a monetary help of ₹2 lakh each to the victims’ families.

Haryana home minister interacts with families of victims in Ambala on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Sanjeev (18) and Karan (16) of Cantonment died in a 20-feet pond, while their friend Sahil managed to escape.

The minister visited Sanjeev’s house to express condolences to the families and assured every possible help. Vij also dialed the Ambala DC to ensure relief is provided to them at the earliest, a statement read.