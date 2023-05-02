Immigration fraud case: Anil Vij orders suspension of Panipat cop for negligence

Days after Ambala Range IG Sibash Kabiraj ordered a departmental inquiry against the then station house officer (SHO) and investigating officer (IO) of the Model Town police station in Panipat, home minister Anil Vij on Monday ordered suspension of the IO for negligence in an immigration fraud case.

Days after Ambala Range IG Sibash Kabiraj ordered a departmental inquiry against the then station house officer (SHO) and investigating officer (IO) of the Model Town police station in Panipat, home minister Anil Vij on Monday ordered suspension of the IO for negligence in an immigration fraud case.

As per a release issued by the IG office, Vij, during his foreign visit to Australia, took cognisance of the matter following orders of departmental enquiry by Kabiraj against the IO and the SHO concerned.

“The home minister ordered suspension of SI Sant Ram for negligence and a departmental enquiry against the then in-charge of CIA-3 inspector Anil Kumar and his successor Ankit Kumar for delaying the probe without any action for two years and eight months,” the statement added.

Kabiraj, heading an SIT constituted by Vij to investigate immigration fraud cases in the state, had on Friday issued the orders to SP Panipat while scrutinising long-pending cases.

Officials said that during scrutiny of files, the SIT came across a case of Panipat, where the technical evidence and records related to the source of the money and bank transactions were not collected.

“Neither the accused were interrogated thoroughly not there was further investigation in the last three years,” the officials added.

