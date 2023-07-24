Hooda conducts aerial survey of flood-hit Fatehabad, Sirsa areas

Former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday conducted an aerial survey in Sirsa and Fatehabad districts and took stock of the areas affected by the floods.

Hooda said people told him that crops have been completely damaged due to waterlogging and people are expecting financial help from the state government.

“The government should give ₹40,000 per acre to farmers for their damaged crops. The damage done to houses and shops should also be compensated for by the government. The government should hike the compensation amount to the families of the deceased from ₹4 lakh to ₹20 lakh,” Hooda added.

He said that the state government should demand a relief package from the Centre.

“The Himachal government has demanded a relief package from the Union government. The Haryana government should also not lag behind. The flood has caused havoc in the entire state and people are now expecting relief from the government,” the former CM added.

The village heads of several villages handed over memorandums to the former CM pertaining to the losses suffered in villages.

He alleged that the government neither strengthened the embankment, nor desilted Ghaggar river.

“During the Congress tenure, two phases of excavation had been completed, but in the last 9 years of this government, nothing has been done,” he added.

“Proper compensation should be given to all affected people with immediate effect, but the government is once again entangling the public in web of its portal as the maximum loss due to floods has been caused to the poor and farmers, who do not know how to operate the portal,” he added.

Hooda also appreciated the rescue work being done by villagers in the area at their own level.

