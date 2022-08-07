Hooda congratulates players for winning medals in Commonwealth Games

Former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday congratulated the players, who have won medals for the country by performing brilliantly in the Commonwealth Games.

Hooda participated as the chief guest in a ceremony to honour DSP Pradeep Khatri for winning the silver medal in the World Police Games held in Ismaila village.

He also participated in the Shravani Havan program organised for Varun Arya, who made a world record in yoga, at his residence in Paksama village.

Commenting on Indian players’ performance in the Commonwealth Games, Hooda said that all the players have lived up to the expectations of the country and his joy has been doubled by the wonderful performance of sportspersons from Haryana.

Addressing a press conference, Hooda said that as always, this time also the contribution of the youth of Haryana is the highest in the medal tally of the country.

“In such a situation, the government should not leave any stone unturned in the honour and respect of the players. The government should reinstate the policy of appointing sportspersons to the post of DSP, made during the Congress government,” he added.

Hooda said that the policy of ‘Padak Lao-Pad Pao’, was formulated by his government and the players were given a cash prize of up to ₹5 crore.

“Competitions like SPAT were started at the school level to find and hone talent. The result of all these efforts is that the whole world is recognising the contribution of Haryana, which has a small population. Out of India’s 38 gold medals in the 2010 Commonwealth Games, 22 of them were won by Haryana players alone.

The Congress government had built stadiums to promote sports infrastructure in every village, but the present government has left them at God’s will. Far from providing coaching and sports equipment there, these premises are not even cleaned,” he added.

