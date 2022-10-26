Hooda forcing Congress leaders to leave party: Capt Abhimanyu

Former finance minister and senior BJP leader Captain Abhimanyu on Tuesday accused former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda of forcing Congress leaders to leave the party.

Addressing a press conference in Hisar, Capt Abhimanyu alleged that Hooda had planned an attack on former Haryana Congress president Ashok Tanwar and then forced him to leave the party.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Then Hooda created hurdles in Kumari Selja’s way and, subsequently, she was also removed as state Congress chief. Kuldeep Bishnoi is carrying a huge political legacy and he heard his internal voice and voted against Congress in the Rajya Sabha polls. During Hooda’s regime, farmers’ lands were acquired at low rates and he sold the same to his favourites. Those who used to acquire farmers’ land at cheap rates have become active now and they are talking about changing the government,” the former BJP minister added.

He said the BJP government has ensured development in all assembly segments and the Adampur constituency will see more development if Bhavya Bishnoi wins the bypoll.