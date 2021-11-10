Hooda loyalist accused of anti-party activities during Ellenabad bypoll

Accusing him of indulging in anti-party activities during the Ellenabad assembly bypoll, Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja has served a show-cause notice to party’s former Darba Kalan MLA Bharat Singh Beniwal asking him to explain his alleged misconduct.

A loyalist of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Bharat had contested as Congress candidate and got about 35,000 votes to finish third in the 2019 assembly elections from Ellenabad assembly constituency.

He was however ignored for a party ticket for the assembly bypoll and the Congress instead picked former BJP leader Pawan Beniwal for the bypoll.

Pawan polled about 20,000 votes thus finishing a poor third and losing his security deposit. The former CM in fact, had pushed for Bharat Singh’s candidature for the bypoll. However, Selja, who was keen on fielding Pawan Beniwal, prevailed.

The show-cause notice issued to Bharat Singh on November 1 said his role during the assembly bypoll was found to be negative.

“A day before polling, you were also seen in a video saying that the Congress candidate will finish third. Your activities reflect an anti-party mindset and amounts to violation of the party constitution,” the notice said.

The former MLA has been asked to respond in a week as to why disciplinary action should not be initiated against him for allegedly indulging in anti-party activities.

“The state Congress committee will be forced to take action on its own if you do not respond to the show-cause notice,” the notice stated.