Hooda slams Centre over hike in fuel prices

Former Haryana chief minister and leader of the Opposition (LoP) Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday slammed the Centre over the fuel price hike, saying it will add to the woes of people already bearing the brunt of inflation.

LoP Bhupinder Singh Hooda. (HT File)

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“The central government refrained from raising fuel rates while assembly elections were underway in several states across the country. However, the moment the elections concluded, prices were hiked. Preparations are now underway for further increase,” Hooda claimed.

“The Prime Minister’s statements advocating for the conservation of petrol and diesel signal that even steeper price hikes may be imminent. While tensions persist between the US and Iran, the government is simultaneously concealing several key facts from the public. It ought to disclose the truth. On one hand, the government asserts there is no shortage of petrol and diesel; if so, why have prices been raised,” he questioned.

“The public deserves to know exactly how many aircraft were deployed for the swearing-in ceremonies of the new BJP chief ministers in Assam and West Bengal,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Petrol and diesel prices were each hiked by ₹3 per litre on Friday, the first rate increase in more than four years, due to mounting losses for fuel retailers amid surging global crude prices. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Petrol and diesel prices were each hiked by ₹3 per litre on Friday, the first rate increase in more than four years, due to mounting losses for fuel retailers amid surging global crude prices. {{/usCountry}}

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