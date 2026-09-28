Hooda targets Saini govt over paddy, bajra procurement ‘delay’

Former Haryana chief minister and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday accused the BJP government of failing to make adequate arrangements for the procurement of paddy and bajra, alleging that farmers were being forced to sell their produce at rates up to ₹400 per quintal below the expected price.

He alleges that state failed to provide adequate storage, weighing arrangements for lifting, handling produce. (HT FIle)

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Hooda demanded that government procurement of paddy be started immediately, saying arrivals had picked up in mandis but farmers were yet to get the benefit of assured procurement. He also alleged that the government had failed to provide basic facilities such as adequate storage, weighing arrangements and mechanisms for lifting and handling the produce.

“Farmers are being deprived not only of the minimum support price (MSP) but also of basic amenities in the mandis. The government has not made proper arrangements for storing the crop, no weighing scales, and no provisions have been made for lifting or handling the produce,” Hooda said.

He further alleged restrictions imposed on procurement were adding to farmers’ problems and forcing them to wait for long periods at the mandis.

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{{^usCountry}} Addressing gatherings in Rohtak’s Nandal, Chiri, Katwara, Khidwali, Ghuskani, Jindran and Titauli villages, Hooda said the BJP had come to power by promising farmers a price of ₹3,100 per quintal for paddy. He alleged that the government had neither started procurement in the required manner nor fulfilled its election promise. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Addressing gatherings in Rohtak’s Nandal, Chiri, Katwara, Khidwali, Ghuskani, Jindran and Titauli villages, Hooda said the BJP had come to power by promising farmers a price of ₹3,100 per quintal for paddy. He alleged that the government had neither started procurement in the required manner nor fulfilled its election promise. {{/usCountry}}

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Hooda said farmers were now selling their paddy in the open market at prices below the MSP because of the absence of effective government procurement.

“The BJP came to power by making false promises and stealing votes. This is why the government has completely lost the confidence of the people,” he said.

He claimed that dissatisfaction had spread across different sections of society and said people were increasingly raising their demands through protests and agitations.

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“Farmers are agitating for MSP, the youth for employment, women for safety, employees for the old pension scheme (OPS), contract workers for job security and athletes for dignity and respect. But the BJP, blinded by the arrogance of power, is ignoring them all,” Hooda said.