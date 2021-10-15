Hoodwinked into marrying an ‘illiterate’ woman, Ludhiana man files FIR after 11 years

Eleven years after his marriage, a Sidhwan Bet resident has alleged that he had been hoodwinked into marrying an illiterate woman and lodged a case against her and his in-laws on Friday.

The accused are Amandeep Kaur of Takhtupura village, her father Gurbachan Singh and a relative, Amarjit Singh of Sekha Wala Chowk of Moga.

The complainant, Jagmohan Singh of Sardarpura village of Sidhwan Bet, said initially he was supposed to marry Amarjit’s daughter, Jaspreet Kaur, on March 28, 2010. However, on the day of the marriage he was told that Jaspreet was nowhere to be found and that she had run away.

He was asked to marry his niece, Amandeep, instead. He was told that she had passed Class-12. Later, he was told that she had passed Class 8 and was shown a certificate, which was found to be fake.

Jagmohan said after their marriage Amandeep started saying that she would leave him in a couple of months. “On June 20, 2011 Amandeep’s mother took her to their house, saying that she would return in a day or two, but she did not return. Later, we found that she had taken all her jewellery and clothes and was refusing to return,” said Jagmohan.

“In 2014, I filed a complaint with the child and women cell, but she did not return. Later, I found that she was illiterate and the certificate produced by her parents was fake. When I objected, her parents threatened to file a dowry harassment case and demanded ₹15 lakh,” he said, adding that he was hoodwinked into marrying an illiterate woman as they could not find a match for her.

Inspector Bikramjit Singh, Sidhwan Bet station house officer, said a case had been registered under Sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 ( use a forged document) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.