Hooked at 9, 12: Video of Kapurthala brothers leads to drug peddler’s arrest

As the political debate over Punjab’s drug crisis intensifies, two brothers—aged 9 and 12 years—have fallen victim to ‘chitta’ (synthetic drugs) in a Kapurthala village.

Footage of minor consuming synthetic drugs exposes grim reality behind Punjab’s anti-drug campaign. (HT)

The issue surfaced on Wednesday after a video showing the 9-year-old openly consuming drugs went viral on social media, forcing the police into action. Subsequent dope tests for both brothers came back positive.

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Kapurthala police rushed the boys to the local civil hospital on Thursday. The 9-year-old was later sent to the drug de-addiction centre at the Government Medical College in Amritsar, while his elder brother will receive treatment at the Kapurthala civil hospital. The brothers, both school dropouts, are raised by a single mother who works as a daily-wager.

The case has put the police and civil administration on the back foot at a time when the state government claims to be tackling drug abuse on a war-footing through its 60-day campaign, Yudh Nashean Virudh.

Bholath deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Sukhpal Singh said a probe was underway to track down the supply chain. “Preliminary investigation reveals that the 9-year-old was hooked onto drugs two months ago,” he said.

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Police have arrested the accused peddler, Paramjit Singh, 32, a resident of New Shanti Nagar in Hoshiarpur’s Islamabad area. He is accused of introducing children to drugs and filming them during consumption.

Subhanpur station house officer (SHO) Amandeep Kumar said the police recovered a mobile phone from the accused containing footage of the juvenile consuming drugs.

“In the clip, the accused can be seen handing drugs to the minor and coercing him to consume them. The accused, who is currently in one-day police custody, was staying at a relative’s house in the victims’ village,” Kumar said, adding that the victims identified Paramjit as the person who repeatedly forced them into drug abuse.

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He added that both the victims will be handed over to the district child welfare committee once treated.

A case has been registered at the Subhanpur police station under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, and Section 29/61/85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Parental oversight key: Expert

Commenting on the incident, Punjabi University, Patiala, psychology professor Damanjit Sandhu said, “At this age, children lack fully developed decision-making abilities. There is typically no peer pressure among kids this young. Irrespective of socio-economic status—from bureaucrats to daily wagers—parents must monitor who their children spend time with and who influences them.”

Sandhu, who specialises in adolescent psychology, said childhood trauma, vulnerability, parental neglect, and immediate social environments contributed to early drug dependence. “Earlier, the focus was on teaching children about ‘good touch and bad touch’. Today, we must warn them never to accept or consume anything given by strangers or acquaintances,” she said.

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Police said the village is situated near drug hotspots Naharpur and Lakhan Khurd villages between the Subhanpur-Kartarpur belt.

The incident comes amid the Punjab government’s 60-day anti-drug drive targeting 435 identified hotspots. Based on intelligence inputs, village defence committees, and district assessments, police have mapped 2,913 listed peddlers and 312 major suppliers across these clusters.