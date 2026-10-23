How many drug peddlers released by police, SAD (PS) questions CM

Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit) senior leader Prem Singh Chandumajra on Thursday questioned the Punjab government’s anti-drug campaign, asking chief minister Bhagwant Mann to disclose how many of the 1.27 lakh people reportedly arrested under the drive were released from police stations. He questioned why the police had failed to identify the source of narcotics despite the large number of arrests. (HT)

Reacting to Mann’s reported remarks describing the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act as weak, Chandumajra said the chief minister, who also held the home portfolio, must clarify his claim that accused persons could obtain bail at police stations. He alleged that such remarks could embolden drug traffickers.

He questioned why the police had failed to identify the source of narcotics despite the large number of arrests. He also cited the arrest of an anti-drone unit employee with a large drug consignment, alleging that the incident raised questions about the campaign’s effectiveness.

Chandumajra criticised Mann for travelling to France while people were protesting in Mansa over the murder of an anti-drug activist. He also questioned why the Punjab assembly session lasted only nine minutes despite the need for a serious debate on drugs.

He urged Union home minister Amit Shah to investigate the chief minister’s remarks and demanded a CBI probe into whether drug traffickers had benefited from alleged lapses in law enforcement