Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Hoshiarpur court summons Punjab Police officer, retired tehsildar in criminal case

Hoshiarpur court summons Punjab Police officer, retired tehsildar in criminal case

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 17, 2022 04:10 PM IST

Nearly three years after hotel brawl, both officials booked for attempt to murder, criminal intimidation and wrongful restraint

The court of additional chief judicial magistrate Rupinder Singh summoned Jalandhar DCP Naresh Dogra, retired tehsildar Manjit Singh and others and asked them to face trial under Sections 307 ( attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation), 341 (wrongful restraint), 447 (criminal trespass), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 148 (rioting) and 149 (unlawful assembly). (Representative photo)
ByHarpreet Kaur

Nearly three years after a brawl in a hotel, a Hoshiarpur court has issued summons to a Punjab Police officer and a retired revenue officer and ordered them to face trial for criminal offences in a case filed by the foster son of one of the hotel owners.

Also read: Ludhiana: Former agriculture official duped of 8 lakh in online fraud

Complainant Nawab Hussain alleged that in January 2019, police officer Naresh Dogra, at present DCP, Jalandhar, retired tehsildar Manjit Singh and their accomplices assaulted his foster father, Vishav Nath Bunty, his companion Ajay Rana and others in a bid to take illegal possession of the hotel. He complained that despite a bullet injury to Rana, the police not only registered a case under milder sections of the Indian Penal Code against the accused but also implicated them (Bunty and his men) in a false case.

Going by the evidence produced by the complainant, the court of additional chief judicial magistrate Rupinder Singh issued summons to Dogra, Manjit Singh and others and asked them to face trial under Sections 307 ( attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation), 341 (wrongful restraint), 447 (criminal trespass), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 148 (rioting) and 149 (unlawful assembly).

The next date of hearing has been fixed for November 15.

When contacted, Dogra said the charges against him were false and he would file his reply in the court.

Manjit Singh was unavailable for comment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP