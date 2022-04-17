Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Hot weather conditions prevail in Punjab, Haryana

Updated on Apr 17, 2022 01:40 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India

Chandigarh:

Hot weather conditions persisted in most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Saturday.

In Haryana, Gurugram recorded 42.3 degrees Celsius while Narnaul registered 41.8 degrees Celsius, according to a report of Chandigarh’s Meteorological Department.

Sirsa and Hisar sizzled at 41.9 and 40.8 degrees Celsius respectively. Ambala’s maximum was 38.6 degrees Celsius while Bhiwani recorded a maximum temperature of 40.3 degrees Celsius. Rohtak recorded its maximum at 40.2 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Bathinda recorded its maximum at 40.6 degrees Celsius while Hoshiarpur’s maximum was 39.5 degrees Celsius. Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala recorded their respective maximum temperatures at 38.3, 37.9 and 39.2 degrees Celsius. Chandigarh, the joint capital of the two states, recorded a high of 38 degrees Celsius.

