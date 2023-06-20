Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chinese restaurant ‘Magic Wok’ reopens at Hotel Mountview

Chinese restaurant ‘Magic Wok’ reopens at Hotel Mountview

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 20, 2023 02:47 AM IST

Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation Limited managing director Purva Garg said, “Magic Wok has been reopened again and now guests can experience the finest Chinese cuisine in Chandigarh”

After a wait of three years, Hotel Mountview in Sector 10 has finally reopened its Chinese restaurant “Magic Wok”, which was closed in 2020 owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

To mark the reopening, Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation Limited is offering a special 20% discount. (HT Photo)

Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation Limited (CITCO) managing director Purva Garg said, “Magic Wok has been reopened again and now guests can experience the finest Chinese cuisine in Chandigarh. Our team of talented chefs has carefully crafted an exceptional menu that showcases the rich flavours and cultural heritage of China. We are excited to offer our guests an unparalleled dining experience that will delight their senses and create lasting memories.”

To mark the reopening, CITCO is offering a special 20% discount.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chandigarh
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP