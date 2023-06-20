Chinese restaurant ‘Magic Wok’ reopens at Hotel Mountview

After a wait of three years, Hotel Mountview in Sector 10 has finally reopened its Chinese restaurant “Magic Wok”, which was closed in 2020 owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

To mark the reopening, Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation Limited is offering a special 20% discount. (HT Photo)

Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation Limited (CITCO) managing director Purva Garg said, “Magic Wok has been reopened again and now guests can experience the finest Chinese cuisine in Chandigarh. Our team of talented chefs has carefully crafted an exceptional menu that showcases the rich flavours and cultural heritage of China. We are excited to offer our guests an unparalleled dining experience that will delight their senses and create lasting memories.”

To mark the reopening, CITCO is offering a special 20% discount.

