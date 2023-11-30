Hoteliers urge forest dept to roll back proposed fee on Triund trek

Days after the forest department proposed to charge fee from tourists for expeditions to famous Triund trek, the Hotel and Restaurant Association has called for a roll back or 50% slash on fee while terming it “unreasonable”.

Additionally, ₹ 1,000 plus taxes have been proposed as fee for putting up a two-person tent at the Triund trekking site.

On November 23, the circrle-level eco tourism society of forest department had proposed to charge ₹200 per individual for entry permit. Additionally, ₹1,000 plus taxes have been proposed as fee for putting up a two-person tent. Setting up tents illegally would attract a fine of ₹5,100.

In a letter written to the chief conservator of forests-cum-chairperson of eco-tourism society, association president Ashwani Bamba said that this would be detrimental to the tourism industry. While appreciating the efforts of the forest department in managing and preserving the beauty of the region, the suggested tariff appears to be on the higher side for the adventure tourism demographic, which largely consists of students of school, colleges, professional institutes and adventure sports trainees, who are often facing financial constraints, the letter said.

Understanding the need for revenue generation and maintenance of trekking trails, the association proposes a reduced fee of ₹50 per person for the entry permit, he added.

Bamba said that ₹1,000 fee without the provision of essential amenities, such as tent equipment, bedding, water and toilet facilities seems unreasonable.

He said that given the present available facilities at Triund, fee for putting up tents should not exceed ₹200 per double-occupancy tent.

Bamba sought implementation of geo-tagging and mapping of all trekking routes to enhance navigation and safety for trekkers. He proposed installation of singages at strategic points to guide trekkers. He said a comprehensive advisory should be issued to trekkers, promoting responsible adventure tourism practices and emphasising the importance of preserving the environment.

Bamba stressed on provision of basic amenities of water and e-toilets is crucial for ensuring the safety, comfort and well-being of trekkers.

