House building advance for govt employees: HP Cabinet gives nod to revision of rates, entitlement, limit

The Himachal Pradesh cabinet approved revision of rates, entitlement and limit of house building advance for government employees on Monday.

Now, the maximum limit will be 25 times employees’ basic pay up to ₹15 lakh or the cost of the house or repaying capacity, whichever is the lowest for the construction or purchase of new house or flat.

During the cabinet meeting, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, also expressed grief over the loss of life and property during the torrential rainfall last week. While 12 people died, 12 others were injured,and six remain missing.

The Cabinet also gave its consent to provide an immediate ex-gratia grant of a minimum ₹55,000 and a maximum of ₹1.50 lakh to the families of regular employees, and a minimum of ₹35,000 and a maximum of ₹1 lakh to the families of contractual workers in the event of their death.

It also gave its nod to review the policy for felling khair trees on private land to benefit farmers. The cabinet decided to fill up 10 posts of teaching and non-teaching staff at Government College Thural in Kangra district.

Government High School, Thathal Jangal, in Bilaspur district will be upgraded to a Senior Secondary School and the Government Middle Schools in Anah and Khablech of Mandi district will be made Government High Schools. The require posts will be created and filled at these upgraded institutions.

The Cabinet also decided to open a Government Sanskrit College at Shingla in Rampur of Shimla. The requisite posts will be created and filled up and ₹5 crore was sanctioned for creating essential infrastructure.

Science classes will be started at Government Senior Secondary Schools in Lagauti and Pujali, and commerce classes in Government Senior Secondary School Chanoun in Kullu district along with creation and filling up of nine posts, the Cabinet decided.

Consent was also given to open two new ayurvedic health centres at Barara in Hamirpur district, and Sogat in Kangra district, along with the creation and filling up of requisite posts.

It agreed to open the New Jal Shakti Circle at Bhawarna under Jal Shakti Zone Dharamsala in Kangra district along with the creation and filling up of requisite posts.

Sixty posts of non-teaching employees will be filled at Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, in Solan district on a contract basis. The office of deputy director, horticulture, Centre of Excellence, Sidhpur, in Mandi, will also be opened to facilitate horticulture activities in the region.