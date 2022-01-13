House burgled in Chandigarh’s Khuda Lahora

Burglars broke into a house and fled with gold jewellery and other valuables in Khuda Lahora.

House owner Amrinder Pal Singh, who runs an eatery in Panchkula, told police that he and his mother had gone to a relative’s house in Mohali when the theft took place on January 10.

On returning, they found the front door broken into, and two gold chains, two pairs of earrings, four gold bangles, a gold kada, two watches and ₹20,000 missing. A case of theft has been registered.

MORE NEWS IN BRIEF

Another accused held for Ropar man’s murder

Panchkula Probing into the murder of a 35-year-old Ropar resident in September last year, police have arrested another accused. The arrested person has been identified as Bahadur from Maheshpur village in Sector 21, Panchkula. The accused was among at least seven accused booked for the murder of Rinku, who was attacked with swords, sticks and more sharp-edged weapons. The accused are facing a case under Sections 302, 307, 148, 149 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code.

Two held for gambling, ₹12,000 seized

Chandigarh Police recovered ₹12,050 with the arrest of two men for gambling in separate cases. The accused have been identified as Wasim (28) of Sector 45, who was found playing satta at the ISBT, Sector 17, and Ramdev (27) of Sector 56, who was apprehended near a government school in the area.

Gym owners protest, seek reopening

The gym association of Chandigarh and the tricity held a protest in front of the UT adviser’s office on Wednesday against the closure of gyms. They also submitted a representation to the adviser regarding their demand. Along with other curbs, the administration last week closed all gyms, stadiums and swimming pools in the wake of Covid-19 surge. The gym association demanded that gyms should also be allowed to open with 50% capacity, following Covid-19 protocol, just like restaurants, cinema halls and malls.

Chandigarh The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started the process of online admission for the January 2022 session for all the programmes. The last date for admission in all masters, bachelors, PG diploma, diploma and certificate programmes is January 31. Students can apply through https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/ . Fee will be waived for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students in some certificate, diploma, PG diploma and graduate programmes. They have to upload all necessary documents with their online application for fee exemption.