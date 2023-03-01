HP: Apple growers seek audience with CM Sukhu

Six months after their massive protest outside the Himachal Pradesh secretariat over non-fulfilment of pending demands, members of the Sanyukt Kisan Manch -- a conglomerate of 27 fruit and vegetable grower associations -- on Monday asked chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to hold direct talks with them to find a long-term solution to the problems faced by agriculturalists and horticulturists in the state.

Members of the Sanyukt Kisan Manch during a meeting in Shimla on Tuesday. (Deepak Sansta/Hindustan Times)

The growers’ body had submitted a 20-point demand charter to the government on February 21. Representatives of different farm unions on Tuesday met in Shimla to draw strategies for resolving the issues being faced by farmers.

They are demanding the immediate release of ₹83 crore that the government owes them for apples purchased under the market intervention scheme through Horticultural Produce Marketing Corporation and Himfed. They are also seeking payments under direct benefit transfers for fungicides and pesticides bought by the fruit growers. The government is supposed to release about ₹70 lakh as such payment.

The farmers have asked the government to shelve the implementation of the Agriculture Produce Marketing Act (APMC). The main objective of the APMC is to develop an efficient marketing system and promotion of agri-processing and agricultural exports.

“We were hopeful that after the formation of a new government in the state, it will work on priority to solve the problems of farmers and fruit growers,” said Harish Chauhan, convener of the manch.

“The solution to these problems is only possible with the intervention of the government. In Himachal, 89% of the population lives in villages and agriculture and horticulture is the main source of livelihood here,” he added.

“The input cost incurred by farmers and fruit growers has increased manifolds. Any delay in formulation of a policy for agriculture and horticulture sectors could lead to a livelihood crisis,” said Sanjay Chauhan, co-convener of the manch.

