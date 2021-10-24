Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / HP bypoll | Jai Ram, Pratibha hit out at each other over regional divide
chandigarh news

HP bypoll | Jai Ram, Pratibha hit out at each other over regional divide

Speaking ahead of the HP bypolls, Jai Ram said cap politics needed to be ended, while Pratibha said her late husband six-time CM Virbhadra Singh was against regional divide
CM Jai Ram Thakur spoke out against regional divide. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 24, 2021 03:04 AM IST
By Gaurav Bisht, Shimla

With electioneering in three assembly constituencies and one parliamentary segment entering the final lap, allegations of regional politics are flying high in the Mandi bypolls.

“Virbhadra Singh never discriminated against regions. It was he who laid the foundation for developing Mandi.It was given the status of the central zone during his tenure,” said Pratibha Singh.

She addressed a series of meetings at Kataula, Shivabdar, Takoli of Drang assembly in Mandi constituency. “Congress is seeking votes in the name of work, while BJP is seeking votes in the name of regionalism. BJP believes in divisive politics,” she said, she while she questioned the government over rising inflation, and unemployment. “The ruling party is trying to divert attention from the core issues concerning the masses.”

The Congress has fielded former MP Pratibha Singh from Mandi. (HT Photo)
End cap politics: Jai Ram

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur also launched a scathing attack on the previous Congress government for promoting regionalism in the state. “Gone are the days when the state used to be discriminated on the colour of caps. Regional politics was so evident that colour of the caps changed with the party in power,” he said, addressing a public meeting in Larji in Kullu district.

“We have out and end to cap politics. Congress was confident that it will win the seat when Ramswaroop was given a ticket for the first time. But the Congress candidate lost when Virbhadra Singh was a chief minister,” he said. said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur

While requesting the people in Banjar, the CM said that the BJP had got an edge from the area, the last time.

