HP bypoll | Jai Ram, Pratibha hit out at each other over regional divide

With electioneering in three assembly constituencies and one parliamentary segment entering the final lap, allegations of regional politics are flying high in the Mandi bypolls.

“Virbhadra Singh never discriminated against regions. It was he who laid the foundation for developing Mandi.It was given the status of the central zone during his tenure,” said Pratibha Singh.

She addressed a series of meetings at Kataula, Shivabdar, Takoli of Drang assembly in Mandi constituency. “Congress is seeking votes in the name of work, while BJP is seeking votes in the name of regionalism. BJP believes in divisive politics,” she said, she while she questioned the government over rising inflation, and unemployment. “The ruling party is trying to divert attention from the core issues concerning the masses.”

The Congress has fielded former MP Pratibha Singh from Mandi. (HT Photo)

End cap politics: Jai Ram

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur also launched a scathing attack on the previous Congress government for promoting regionalism in the state. “Gone are the days when the state used to be discriminated on the colour of caps. Regional politics was so evident that colour of the caps changed with the party in power,” he said, addressing a public meeting in Larji in Kullu district.

“We have out and end to cap politics. Congress was confident that it will win the seat when Ramswaroop was given a ticket for the first time. But the Congress candidate lost when Virbhadra Singh was a chief minister,” he said. said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur

While requesting the people in Banjar, the CM said that the BJP had got an edge from the area, the last time.

