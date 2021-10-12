HP bypolls: Jai Ram takes jibe at Navjot Sidhu

Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday took a jibe at the Congress’ star campaigner list saying that the party does not trust its leaders from the state.

“It’s strange that the Congress has included a person in the list of star campaigners who have been insulting army jawans,” he said while addressing a poll rally in Arki’s Darlaghat.

He said that Congress’ star campaigner in Himachal, Navjot Singh Sidhu, inflicted insult on leader Rahul Gandhi and the party. The situation of the Congress turned worse after he took over reins of the party in Punjab, Jai Ram said.

Jai Ram paid tributes to former MP late Ramswaroop Sharma, former MLAs Narendra Bragta from Jubbal-Kotkhai, Sujan Singh Pathania from Fatehpur and Virbhadra Singh from Arki.

“Virbhadra Singh was a senior leader of Himachal. He had reached this stage by discharging the responsibilities of a CM, leader of the Opposition, Union minister and others. Last time, he reached the assembly after winning from Arki. Today he is not with us. A lot of development work needs to be done in the Arki assembly constituency. After becoming MLA from here, Virbhadra probably got less time to come here. The way you people expected, he could not come between you due to health,” Jai Ram said.

He also praised BJP candidate from Arki Ratan Singh Pal. “People of Arki voted for Virbhadra Singh thinking that he would become the chief minister again, but it did not happen,” he added.