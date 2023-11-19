HP cabinet proposes winter session from December 19 to 23

The Himachal cabinet on Saturday decided to convene a five-day winter session of the assembly from December 19 to 23 in Dharamshala, and sent its recommendation to the governor.

CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during the cabinet meeting (HT Photo)

The cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu gave its approval to adopt the criteria mandating students to be at least six years of age while seeking admission to Class 1 in all schools of the state for academic session 2024-25.

It also decided to appoint 4,500 para-workers in the Jal Shakti Vibhag, besides giving its nod to filling up 25 posts of the excise and taxation inspectors and 10 posts of the horticulture development officers.

The cabinet decided to cancel the allotment of Jangi Thopan Powari Hydro Electric Power Project (780 MW) made in favour of power producer SJVN Ltd as the company has failed to achieve required progress in the project’s implementation within the stipulated time period.

During the meeting, the state cabinet also gave its nod to bring more areas of Shimla, Chopal and Kullu under the planning area to check the haphazard construction in these areas.

The cabinet also approved to amend the Himachal Pradesh Co-operative Societies Rules, 1971 to empower the cooperative societies in the state.

It was also decided to amend the rules of the Himachal Pradesh Hindu Public Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Rules, 1984 to make optimal use of gold and silver in the state’s temples.

The cabinet gave its ex-post facto approval to grant a monthly rent of ₹5,000 in rural areas and ₹10,000 in the urban areas for disaster-affected families in the state.

It also sanctione a one-time waiver of motor vehicle tax and associated interest and penalties for old vehicles that will be scrapped at the Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF).The cabinet decided to grant 25 % concession to non-transport vehicles upto 15 years and 15% concession for transport vehicles for eight years on the tax payable under section 14 of the HP Motor Vehicles Taxation Act.

It also decided to restore the state administrative tribunal. In addition to the chairperson, the tribunal will have one judicial and two administrative members. According to reports, the tribunal’s reinstatement will put an additional financial burden of about ₹5 crore annually.