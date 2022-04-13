HP government transfers 20 IAS officers
In a major administrative reshuffle, the Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday transferred 20 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers.
A 1987-batch officer, Nisha Singh, who was posted as adviser (health) to government of Himachal Pradesh at New Delhi, will function as additional chief secretary (rural development, panchayati raj, administrative reforms and training & foreign assignments).
Bharat Khera has been posted as adviser (regulatory reforms), government of Himachal Pradesh, at New Delhi and principal secretary (PWD, home & vigilance, GAD, SAD, Sainik welfare, and parliamentary affairs).
Rajneesh has been shifted as adviser (industries and urban affairs) to the government of Himachal Pradesh at New Delhi and principal secretary (forests, education and IT) to the government of Himachal Pradesh, Shimla.
Subhasish Panda goes as adviser (infrastructure and tourism), principal secretary to CM and principal secretary (excise & taxation, information & public relations, and health & family welfare).
Amitabh Avasthi has been transferred as secretary (horticulture and technical education) while JM Pathania goes as director (personnel and finance), state electricity board, Shimla.
Vinod Kumar has been posted as managing director, Kangra Central Cooperative Bank, Dharamshala.
Sudesh Kumar Mokhta has been shifted as director-cum-ex-officio-special secretary (revenue & disaster management). He will also hold charges of the posts of MD, HPMC, Shimla and project director, HP Horticulture Development Society.
Lalit Jain goes as director, environment, science & technology and will hold charge of the post of member secretary, HIMCOSTE.
Director, energy, Harikesh Meena will now hold the additional charge of MD, HP power corporation, relieving Devesh Kumar of this additional charge.
Rajeshwar Goel has been transferred as MD, HP State Civil Supplies Corporation.
Manmohan Sharma has been shifted as CEO-cum-MD, Shimla Smart City, and will hold the charge of MD, Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited, relieving Dharmender Gill, chief engineer (Mandi Zone), Jal Shakti department, of this additional charge.
Rupali Thakur goes as director, urban development, while Rima Kashyap has been shifted as MD, HP Agro Industries Corporation, Shimla. She will also hold the charge of the post of MD, Agro Industrial Packaging India.
Anurag Chander has been shifted as MD, Backward Classes Finance & Development Corporation, Kangra.
Rahul Kumar has been shifted as CEO, HIMURJA.
Sonakshi Singh Tomar goes as MD, Scheduled Castes & Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation, Solan, and MD, HP Mahila Vikas Nigam, Solan.
Gandharva Rathore has been posted as additional deputy commissioner (development)-cum-project director, DRDA, Kangra, while Manesh Kumar, subdivisional officer (civil), Amb, Una, goes as additional deputy commissioner (development)-cum- project director (DRDA), Sirmaur.
Ajay Kumar Yadav, subdivisional officer (civil), has been posted as resident commissioner, Pangi , Chamba.
Surabhi Malik is first woman deputy commissioner of Ludhiana
A 2012-batch IAS officer Surabhi Malik has been appointed the new deputy commissioner of Ludhiana. She replaces Varinder Sharma. In Ludhiana, Surabhi has previously served as the additional deputy commissioner (ADCP, development) in 2017. She has also served as the additional commissioner of Ludhiana municipal corporation prior to that. Malik has also served as the Fatehgarh Sahib DC, Rupnagar ADC and Nangal sub-divisional magistrate. She completed BA (Hons) Economics from Lady Shriram College in Delhi.
Ludhiana: Carjackers abduct woman after thrashing kin, drive around city for two hours
In a shocking incident, six miscreants kidnapped a woman in her Kia Sonet car after thrashing her husband and father-in-law and drove around the city for over two hours on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. They later dropped her off near Durga temple, located close to the Jagraon Bridge, after robbing her jewellery, Apple smart watch and mobile phone. The car was found abandoned on a plot in Ramgarh on Tuesday afternoon.
Three of family found murdered in Rupnagar
In a report submitted to the Mohali deputy commissioner, sub-divisional magistrate Harbans Singh has submitted that the iron shed that collapsed at Rampur Kalan village in Zirakpur on March 29, killing two women and injuring five persons, was completely illegal. The report adds that though the contract to build the shed was given to contractor Prem Singh, it was the duty of the land owner, Gurjit Singh Kohli, brother of AAP MLA from Patiala Ajitpal Singh Kohli to get permission for the construction.
Coming soon, machine-powered sewerage management in Chandigarh
Sewerage management in Chandigarh is set to transform from manual to hi-tech. In a month's time, spending around ₹6 crore, the municipal corporation will be procuring automatic suction machines, jetting, grabbing machine equipped with robotic arms, and water- and rust-proof cameras to transmit the live situation in sewers. The waste water can be discharged back after filtration. MC is already also working on upgrading the city's aging sewerage and drainage system.
GMADA section officer arrested for taking ₹1.5-lakh bribe
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Tuesday arrested a section officer of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority for taking a ₹1.5 lakh bribe from a booth owner to issue hNirmal Singh, a resident of Phase 10, who owns a booth in Phase 11the no-dues certificate. The accused, Devinder Kumar Sharma, was arrested following a complaint by a resident of Phase 10, Nirmal Singh, who owns a booth in Phase 11. The deal was eventually settled for ₹1.5 lakh, of which Singh had already paid ₹50,000.
