Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / HP govt directed to provide free medicines to inmates of leprosy home in Shimla
chandigarh news

HP govt directed to provide free medicines to inmates of leprosy home in Shimla

The HP high court on Monday directed the state govt to get all inmates of the Leprosy Home in Phagli, Shimla, medically examined periodically and provide them medication at the state’s expense
A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua passed these orders on a petition filed by one Neeraj Shashwat alleging the lack of basic amenities and pathetic condition of a dilapidated building at Phagli, Shimla, for leprosy patients. (Getty Images)
Updated on Mar 22, 2022 01:55 AM IST
ByHt Correspondent, Shimla

The Himachal Pradesh high court on Monday directed the state government to get all inmates of the Leprosy Home in Phagli, Shimla, medically examined periodically and provide them medication at the state’s expense. The court also directed the state not to charge any amount towards rent, electricity and water from the inmates, as the state being a welfare state is under an obligation to provide such services to those inflicted with such disease. HC further directed the state to inform whether the inmates of the home have jobs to do and what others facilities are being provided to them.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua passed these orders on a petition filed by one Neeraj Shashwat alleging the lack of basic amenities and pathetic condition of a dilapidated building at Phagli, Shimla, for leprosy patients. He has alleged that the matter was taken up with the various authorities, but to no avail.

HC vide order dated March 7, 2022, directed the secretary (social justice and empowerment), HP director (health) and Shimla deputy commissioner and district welfare officer to appear personally before the court to explain why necessary repair work were not made at the home.

The DC filed an affidavit and tendered an apology for not being able to comply with earlier directions. He placed on record the report of inspection carried out by him on March 7,2022, which revealed that 18 sets in five blocks of the building are in dire need of repair and renovation as the wall is broken, water pipes are leaking, the sewer system is totally damaged and toilet pipes are also in bad condition. The inspection report further revealed that the roof is leaks in rainy season, electric fitting and repair work is very much required, sheds have been constructed above the colony which exhales dirty water into the colony through the gutter, there is no boundary wall and erection of the same is necessary. It has been also pointed in the inspection report that installation of CCTV Cameras and deployment of security guard is also very much needed as the residents informed miscreants hover around during the night.

RELATED STORIES

The court was informed that an amount of 47.85 lakh has been sanctioned for the repair work, which now stands deposited with the HP public works department. The tender notice for the aforesaid repair work has been issued and the work shall be completed within 55 days.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP