Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / HP: Kangra’s Shahpur gets development projects worth 77 crore

HP: Kangra’s Shahpur gets development projects worth 77 crore

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 30, 2022 04:07 AM IST

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of development projects worth ₹77.66 crore in Shahpur assembly segment of Kangra district

HP chief minister Jai Ram Thakur during his visit to relief camps in Sihunta of Chamba on Monday. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of development projects worth 77.66 crore in Shahpur assembly segment of Kangra district.

Recalling contributions of all former CMs of the state, Thakur said the people of Himachal Pradesh played a very significant role and ensured their active participation in the overall progress of the hill state despite geographical constraints and other challenges.

He also slammed the Congress for accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving nothing to Himachal during his visits to the state.

“Perhaps, they have forgotten that it was Narendra Modi who granted 800 crore as a special central assistance to the state,” said Thakur, adding that PM has a special affection for the state.

The CM said the present state government was spending over 1300 crore annually on providing social security pensions to the needy as compared to only 400 crore by the previous government.

“Giving top priority to social welfare sector, the government has reduced the age limit for old age pension to 60 years,” he said.

The chief minister also flagged off two fire tenders for Shahpur substation.

CM visits relief camp in flood-hit villages of Sihunta

Thakur on Monday also visited the Kakroti relief camp in Sihunta tehsil of Bhattiyat constituency in Chamba district where 36 landslide and flood-affected families have been provided temporary shelter.

Houses of these families belonging to Hatli, Thulel, Balana and Kakroti panchayats were damaged in the floods and landslides earlier this month.

He said that a survey will be conducted to ascertain if the families can be resettled at their village or else they will be provided suitable and safe land for their rehabilitation.

He said the district administration and local revenue officials were assessing the damage.

The CM said that NDRF and local relief and rescue agencies were immediately pressed into service to ensure relief work after the incident. He said that the damage of link roads due to heavy rains in Bhattiyat constituency was estimated to be 24 crore.

Local MLA and chief whip Bikram Singh Jaryal was also present with the chief minister.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP