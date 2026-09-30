HP Kisan Congress flags import duty cut on apples

Himachal Pradesh Kisan Congress on Wednesday raised concerns over the impact of reduced import duty on apples under the trade agreements, saying the move was hurting the state’s growers.

Himachal Pradesh’s apple economy is said to be worth around ₹5,000-6,000 crore.

Addressing a press conference in Shimla, Kisan Congress chief Ravi Sharma said, “We will seek time from Rahul Gandhi to discuss the issue concerning Himachal’s farmers and our economy, which is worth around ₹5,000-6,000 crore. We will also request him to raise this issue in Parliament.”

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“The HP Kisan Congress will raise a strong voice for the state’s farmers and horticulturists. The promise made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the state’s apple growers remains unfulfilled to this day; instead, import duties on foreign apples were reduced. Consequently, local growers are facing stiff market competition and are unable to secure a fair price that covers their production costs”, said Sharma.

Sharma said Himachal’s small and marginal farmers would face difficulties in competing with producers in countries where agricultural infrastructure and government support were substantially different.

“We believe this is not a fair trade deal. We do not accept it and want it to be withdrawn,” he said.

Kisan Congress to expand to booth level

Sharma announced the expansion of the organisation within the state, saying the Shimla District Kisan Congress unit was being constituted and the formation of executive committees at the district and block levels was in the final stages.

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{{^usCountry}} He said the organisation had already constituted district-level bodies in at least eight districts and would now focus on expanding its network to the grassroots. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the organisation had already constituted district-level bodies in at least eight districts and would now focus on expanding its network to the grassroots. {{/usCountry}}

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