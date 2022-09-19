HP outsourced employees’ body demands policy for regularisation

The Himachal Pradesh Outsource Employees’ Federation has demanded the state government fulfil its promise of bringing a permanent policy for their regularisation.

We hope the state government will bring a permanent policy for protecting the jobs and future of all outsourced employees working in the state, said the federation’s president Shailendra Sharma.

He said as the elections were drawing closer, the state government must give priority to formulating the policy.

The process has already been delayed, and the outsourced employees’ fear that they will lose out the battle for the long pending demand like it happened during the tenure of the previous government, said Sharma.

It would be disappointing if the government fails to bring the policy before the Model Code of Conduct is enforced in the state.

He said almost a year has passed since the government formed a cabinet sub-committee to look into the issues of the outsourced employees and make a recommendation for the policies.

In case the policy was not brought soon it would also raise questions on the intention of the government, Sharma said.

“If the government does so, the federation assures cooperation in the government’s mission repeat,” he said.

As per the government record, there were about 30,000 outsource employees working in various departments, boards and corporations.