HP seeks special assistance from NDRF to compensate monsoon losses

Himachal Pradesh chief secretary RD Dhiman has requested the inter-ministerial central team (IMCT), which was on a three-day visit to the state to assess the damages caused due to monsoon, to recommend special assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) against the interim memorandum submitted for losses and damages.

The final memorandum will be shared after monsoon season is over, he said during a high-level virtual meeting with the IMCT.

The ministry of home affairs had deputed an IMCT on request of the HP government. The team visited various parts of Himachal from August 28-30 for on-the-spot assessment of losses and damages.

The team led by Sunil Kumar Barnwal, joint secretary, ministry of home affairs, had Vivek KV, Piyush Ranjan, Subhash Chandra, Varun Agarwal, and Deep Shekhar Singhal as its members.

The chief secretary said that an interim memorandum of loss of ₹1,981.86 crore was submitted to the central team. This includes loss of ₹957.09 crore to PWD and ₹725.07 crore to the Jal Shakti department.

Apart from this, there has also been heavy damage to other departments and private property. Total 278 people have lost their lives, while 522 people have been injured and nine people were still missing, said Dhiman.

He said this was only an interim report and these figures were likely to be increased significantly in the coming days as 20-25 days were still left for the monsoon season and damage assessment was still being done at many places.

Barnwal said two different groups of the central team took stock of the situation in Kangra, Chamba, Mandi and Kullu districts. The team also visited relief camps, he said while appreciating the steps taken by the local administration and state government for rescue and relief works.